Brokerages Set Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target at $19.93

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

BXMT stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.00 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.66%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 8,266.67%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,057 shares of company stock worth $191,141. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 179,739 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,141,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,578,000 after acquiring an additional 669,172 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

