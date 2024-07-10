Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) PT at $197.92

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.92.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Chart Industries
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries
Chart Industries Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $135.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.58 and a 200 day moving average of $142.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $109.48 and a 1 year high of $184.65.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chart Industries
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.