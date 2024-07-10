Brokerages Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Target Price at $21.33

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.70.

CNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Cinemark alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CNK

Cinemark Trading Down 0.8 %

CNK stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.