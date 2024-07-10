Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $409,063,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $87,627,000. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $19.99 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

