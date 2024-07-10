Brokerages Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price at $42.67

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Match Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTCH

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.