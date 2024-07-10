Brokerages Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT at $126.34

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.29.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.80) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.38 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,814,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,980,333,370.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,239,590 shares of company stock valued at $379,683,185 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 612.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,670,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,370 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in NVIDIA by 908.2% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 105,352 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 94,902 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in NVIDIA by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 954.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 764,407 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,435,000 after acquiring an additional 691,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2,211.7% during the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 105,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100,477 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.