Brokerages Set RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target at $310.46

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RH shares. StockNews.com raised RH to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on RH in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get RH alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RH

RH Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $238.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.20. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at $341,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in RH by 513.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in RH by 84.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.