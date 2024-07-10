Brokerages Set SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Target Price at $45.33

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

In other SilverBow Resources news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $77,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,181,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,710,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,197,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 582,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 302,413 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,129,000. Kore Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,366,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 152,987 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.25. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $256.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

