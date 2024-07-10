Brokerages Set Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Target Price at $43.17

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.17.
SYRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance
Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). As a group, research analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spyre Therapeutics
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.