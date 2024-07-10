Brokerages Set Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Target Price at $43.17

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.17.

SYRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of SYRE opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). As a group, research analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

