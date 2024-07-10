Brokers Issue Forecasts for Berry Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.65 million. Berry had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Berry’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.49 million, a PE ratio of 644.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. Berry has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132,568 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $111,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,323,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 356,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Berry by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

