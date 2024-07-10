Brokers Offer Predictions for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

