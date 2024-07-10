Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Sold by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,965 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on BKD. StockNews.com downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

NYSE BKD opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.31. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $782.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

