Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BKD. StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. 12,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $7.62.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $782.83 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 121,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

