Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 194,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 140.74%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

