Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 574.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 78,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 25,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,782. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.