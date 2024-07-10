Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.10.

BN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,800,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $9,868,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter valued at $5,716,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $614,104,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.7 %

BN stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. Brookfield has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

