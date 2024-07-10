Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $94.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.70.

BRO opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

