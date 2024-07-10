Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.87.

NYSE:BURL opened at $240.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.24. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $245.43.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

