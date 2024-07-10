C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded by Vertical Research to Buy

Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vertical Research currently has $102.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average is $79.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 96.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

