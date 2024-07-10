Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CHY opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.