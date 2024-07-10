Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $7.08.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

