Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $7.08.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
