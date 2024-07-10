Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGO opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $11.83.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

