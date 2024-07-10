Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ CGO opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $11.83.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Total Return Fund
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.