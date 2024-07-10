Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

CSQ opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.