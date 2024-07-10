CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Price Target Raised to $20.00

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 364.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Singular Research raised CalciMedica to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CALC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,844. CalciMedica has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that CalciMedica will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert N. Wilson purchased 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $27,270.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 258,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,305.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CalciMedica in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CalciMedica by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of CalciMedica by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter.

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

