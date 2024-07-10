Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) vs. Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Financial Analysis

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hammerson has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A Camden Property Trust 28.78% 8.92% 4.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hammerson and Camden Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $162.57 million 10.89 -$203.10 million N/A N/A Camden Property Trust $1.54 billion 7.46 $403.31 million $4.08 26.47

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hammerson and Camden Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 0 0 1 0 3.00 Camden Property Trust 2 9 6 0 2.24

Camden Property Trust has a consensus target price of $107.31, suggesting a potential downside of 0.65%. Given Camden Property Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Hammerson.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Hammerson on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods. Our assets are high profile and play an important role in our communities, welcoming c. 175 million visitors each year and supporting 20,000+ jobs though our retail, dining and social occupiers. These destinations include Bullring in Birmingham, The Oracle in Reading, Dundrum Estate, Dublin and Terraces du Port in Marseille. We also hold investments in Value Retail, best-in-class villages such as Bicester Village, Oxfordshire. Hammerson also holds 80 acres of attractive pre-development and strategic land. This includes complementary adjacent land, creating optionality to enhance both the scale and diversity of the existing estate, and stand-alone land opportunities. These include Martineau Galleries in Birmingham and Bishopsgate Goodsyard, Shoreditch.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 4 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,800 apartment homes in 176 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 16 consecutive years, most recently ranking #33.

