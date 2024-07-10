Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target to $15.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADMA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at $22,313,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 460,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 87.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 242,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 113,184 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 20.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,892,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 840,761 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 417.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 96,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

