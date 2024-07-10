CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Shares Down 6.1%

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Approximately 223,337,781 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 138,380,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).
The company has a market capitalization of £9.37 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.34.
CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.
