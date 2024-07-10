Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.18

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 35413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 12,879,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,159 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,562,000 after buying an additional 970,104 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 331.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,200,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,562,000 after acquiring an additional 921,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,393,000 after acquiring an additional 764,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,523,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,391,000 after acquiring an additional 746,409 shares in the last quarter.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

