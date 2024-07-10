Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 566.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period.

Shares of CGXU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,883. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

