Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $409,831,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,545 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,150,000 after purchasing an additional 451,789 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5,968.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,861,000 after acquiring an additional 411,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.62 and its 200-day moving average is $137.60.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.35.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

