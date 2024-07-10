Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition (NASDAQ:CMCA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 5,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 38,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP grew its position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 82.7% in the first quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Kim LLC acquired a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,736,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,139,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 271,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 33,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 481,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 255,288 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

