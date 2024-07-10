Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

CFFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CFFN

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $736.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.50. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at $501,248. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4,393.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 922.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.