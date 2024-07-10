Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,353 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,683,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,257 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 423.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 531,529 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,553,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 2,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 156,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 137,698 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MXL opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

