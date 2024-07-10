Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, July 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, May 13th.

VinFast Auto Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ VFS opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. VinFast Auto Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VinFast Auto Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VinFast Auto

(Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.