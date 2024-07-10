Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.89. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $111.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

