Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,036 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 24.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 1,915.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,086,000 after buying an additional 65,297 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $280,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,694,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,872,000 after acquiring an additional 57,510 shares during the last quarter.

RBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.57.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $278.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.43.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

