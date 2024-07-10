Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,222 Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 968.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 513,284 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $8,144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veritex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,853,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after buying an additional 305,980 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veritex by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after buying an additional 245,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 767.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 277,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 245,106 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Veritex Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $191.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. Veritex had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Veritex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.