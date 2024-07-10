Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

