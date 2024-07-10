Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Winmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 25,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Winmark in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of WINA opened at $355.00 on Wednesday. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $325.18 and a one year high of $451.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 84.36% and a net margin of 48.36%.

Winmark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total transaction of $1,546,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,014,647.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total transaction of $3,092,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $20,014,647.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

