Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 51.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 93.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,329,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,824,000 after purchasing an additional 71,069 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.49. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $106.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $25,284.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,327.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $25,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,327.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,997.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $71,800. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

