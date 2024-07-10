Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,858 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $1,700,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHAK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

SHAK opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $111.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day moving average of $91.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.06, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

