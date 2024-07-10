Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $317,000 in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Azenta during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Azenta by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

