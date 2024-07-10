Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $328,000 in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 104,754 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE UGP opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UGP. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UGP

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.