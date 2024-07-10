Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $314,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 85.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 31,615 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 33.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 66.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Trading Up 0.0 %

BioNTech stock opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.02 and a beta of 0.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

