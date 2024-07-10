Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $4,917,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,005,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 90,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:STC opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $66.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.60. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $554.32 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on STC. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

