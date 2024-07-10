Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,576,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 24,651,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,269,000 after buying an additional 4,472,302 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $18,389,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Clarivate by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 25,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at $54,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $621.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.57 million. Research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

