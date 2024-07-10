Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 128,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 683,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after acquiring an additional 265,356 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,661,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after purchasing an additional 216,367 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.