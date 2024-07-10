Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Calix by 516.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,380,000 after buying an additional 1,349,625 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 944,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,259,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,483,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth $18,165,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Calix by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 607,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 386,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix Stock Performance

NYSE:CALX opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

