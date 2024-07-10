Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,371,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in The Ensign Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,481,000 after buying an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $530,918.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $530,918.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,813 shares of company stock valued at $808,203 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $126.44 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.79 and a 1 year high of $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.65.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

