Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paragon 28 were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Paragon 28 stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.57. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FNA. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

